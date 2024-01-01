We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Kanebes
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Kanebes products
9 products
Flower
HBOG
by Kanebes
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Patch Cookies
by Kanebes
THC 15.35%
CBD 0%
Flower
Trifi Cookies
by Kanebes
THC 28%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 0.8g
by Kanebes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Koko Kush Popcorn
by Kanebes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Citrus Dream
by Kanebes
THC 18.69%
CBD 0%
Flower
Delato
by Kanebes
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Banana Pudding
by Kanebes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Underdog OG
by Kanebes
THC 22.13%
CBD 0.31%
