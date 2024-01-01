Loading...

Kanebes

Kanebes products

9 products
Product image for HBOG
Flower
HBOG
by Kanebes
Product image for Sour Patch Cookies
Flower
Sour Patch Cookies
by Kanebes
THC 15.35%
CBD 0%
Product image for Trifi Cookies
Flower
Trifi Cookies
by Kanebes
THC 28%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 0.8g
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 0.8g
by Kanebes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Koko Kush Popcorn
Flower
Koko Kush Popcorn
by Kanebes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Citrus Dream
Flower
Citrus Dream
by Kanebes
THC 18.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Delato
Flower
Delato
by Kanebes
THC 25.88%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Banana Pudding
Flower
Banana Pudding
by Kanebes
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Underdog OG
Flower
Underdog OG
by Kanebes
THC 22.13%
CBD 0.31%