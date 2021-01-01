Loading…
Kaneh Co.

Guava Tamarind Fruit Jellies [10pk] 1:1 CBD:THC (50mg CBD/50mg THC)

About this product

Tropical, fragrant, and always memorable. Made with real fruit and rolled in sour sugar.

• [10] 5mg CBD/5mg THC pieces per package
• Gluten-free
• Vegan

Ingredients: real guava extract, tamarind paste, real sugar
