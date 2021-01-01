Kaneh Co.
SOLOS Superfood Granola Bite [1pc] 1:1 CBD:THC (5mg CBD/5mg THC)
About this product
• [1] (5mg CBD/5mg THC) piece per package
• Gluten-free
• Vegan
Ingredients: Gluten-free oats, dates, coconut flakes, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds, coconut oil, agave, maple syrup, vanilla extract, chia seeds, goji berries, cannabis extract, cinnamon, salt, cultured dextrose, natural flavors.
