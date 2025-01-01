2 belts x 50mg/belt = 100mg/bag



Ready for a wild ride? Buckle up with our high-dose Strawberry Lemonade Indica Belts, each with 50mg of THC divided into five 10mg segments. Blissfully sweet with a touch of tartness, Strawberry Lemonade contains less sugar than our regular gummies and only the finest all-natural ingredients and indica oil. Taking the belt up a notch, tasty terpenes like β-caryophyllene, myrcene and α-humulene add to the flavor and experience. Our belts come two per package, so strap in and bring a friend.

