5mg CBN x 5mg THC x 5mg CBD per piece | 50mg CBD x 50mg THC x 50mg CBN per bag



NEED SLEEP???

WITH A FULL NIGHT’S REST, WAKE UP YOUR BEST

Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, and wake with NO morning fog!



KANHA Tranquility SLEEP gummies are specially formulated with just the right amount of THC in tandem with CBN and CBD as well as natural terpenes and essential oils to give you a restful night's blissful sleep. The cannabinoids, terpenes and oils help foster your sleep - too much THC is not ideal for all users.



If you are a high tolerance user and need a little more THC? Simply take two and you are on your way to your zzzz's!



Tranquility SLEEP gummies are award-winning based on the ability to provide you with a great night's rest. The great blue raspberry flavor only adds to the benefit of using this product on a nightly basis or whenever you have a need for a sleep aid.



KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.



PLEASE NOTE: In Massachusettes Tranquility also includes 1mg of melatonin per piece

