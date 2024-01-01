Heady sativa roots ring like a bell through this notorious North American classic strain. Sought out for its dreamy and stimulating euphoric buzz, Blue Dream encourages imagination and inspiration while still promoting tranquility.



KANHA Vapes deliver the perfect balance of delicious flavors that are always smooth and never overpowering. KANHA Vapes are precisely formulated with specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for a consistent, elevated experience and superior flavor in the highest quality hardware on the market.





