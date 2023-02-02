KANHA Fruit Punch Fusion gummies are a fresh blend of fruit flavors infused with hybrid terpenes. The top 3 terpenes are A-Bisabolol, A-Pinene, and B-Caryophyllene, which may put you somewhere in the middle of uplifted and relaxed. Fast-acting KANHA gummies are infused with VESIsorb nanotech to increase the absorption of cannabinoids and provide effects in 5-15 minutes. Widely considered the best-tasting in the industry, KANHA gummies are made with real fruit, all-natural ingredients and contain no major allergens.
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on: * Amazing flavors * All-Natural, always * Zero Pesticides * Consistency from texture to experience * Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.