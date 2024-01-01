KANHA | Harmony | 2:1 CBG:THC | Açaí Blueberry | 20mg CBG/10mg THC | 10-pack

by KANHA
  • Photo of KANHA | Harmony | 2:1 CBG:THC | Açaí Blueberry | 20mg CBG/10mg THC | 10-pack
About this product

200mg CBG x 100mg THC per bag

Made with real blueberry and açaí flavors, Harmony Restore delivers 20mg of CBG and 10mg of THC in each tropical gummy, boosted by our exclusive NANO technology for better absorption and faster onset times. CBG, the "mother cannabinoid" and stem cell equivalent in cannabis, is a rare compound that serves as the botanical source for THC, CBD and other cannabinoids. As one of the leading CBG products anywhere, Harmony Restore refreshes the body and soul with generous cannabinoid content and hybrid terpenes like α-humulene, β-caryophyllene and myrcene.
About this brand

Logo for the brand KANHA
KANHA
Shop products
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
