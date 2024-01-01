Strong haze roots with a combination of skunky and sweet aroma pair perfectly for an afternoon hit. Optimal effects of classic sativa with a cerebral happy mood, great for socializing or any creative endeavor.



KANHA Vapes deliver the perfect balance of delicious flavors that are always smooth and never overpowering. KANHA Vapes are precisely formulated with specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for a consistent, elevated experience and superior flavor in the highest quality hardware on the market.

