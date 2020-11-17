About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Mango gummies are juicy and sweet, and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind.
About this brand
Kanha Gummies
Widely considered the best tasting gummies in the industry, Kanha premium gummies are made with the highest quality Cannabis oils that have been tested multiple times before being infused to provide a consistent dose. Safe, reliable, and delicious -- every gummy is its own adventure in flavor and experience, leading you on a joyful journey full of curiosity and bliss.