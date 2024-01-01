20 pieces x 5mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



Old world meets new when cranberries, one of North America's few native fruits, meets pomegranates, a Mediterranean berry dating back to ancient times, for a sweet Cran-Pomegranate Punch. Made with the finest sativa oil and aromatic terpenes, these gummies enjoy better absorption and rapid effects thanks to our exclusive NANO technology for reducing cannabinoid sizes. Sold in packages of 20, each gummy contains 5mg of THC, an ideal amount for microdosing or customizing your experience. KANHA, the first brand to introduce fast-acting effects, remains the best with NANO gummies.

