KANHA | NANO | Cran-Pomegranate Punch | Sativa | 100mg THC | 20-pack

by KANHA
  • Photo of KANHA | NANO | Cran-Pomegranate Punch | Sativa | 100mg THC | 20-pack
About this product

20 pieces x 5mg/gummy = 100mg/bag

Old world meets new when cranberries, one of North America's few native fruits, meets pomegranates, a Mediterranean berry dating back to ancient times, for a sweet Cran-Pomegranate Punch. Made with the finest sativa oil and aromatic terpenes, these gummies enjoy better absorption and rapid effects thanks to our exclusive NANO technology for reducing cannabinoid sizes. Sold in packages of 20, each gummy contains 5mg of THC, an ideal amount for microdosing or customizing your experience. KANHA, the first brand to introduce fast-acting effects, remains the best with NANO gummies.
About this brand

KANHA
KANHA - where innovation meets tradition.

As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we set the standard with award-winning taste and unparalleled consistency. Designed for the ultimate modern adventurer, KANHA invites you to Taste The Bliss!

License(s)

  • MA, US: MP281417
  • CA, US: C12-0000402-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-1000268
  • NV, US: 36111143425969416428
  • CA, US: C12-0000057-LIC
  • IL, US: 2108011028-IN
