10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



Fruit Punch Fusion refreshes the body and soul with tart apple, citrus and tropical fruit flavors paired with the highest-quality hybrid terpenes like α-bisabolol, α-pinene and peppery β-caryophyllene. Each all-natural, fast-acting gummy features 10mg of lab-tested THC and our exclusive VESIsorb nanotechnology for soothing, uplifting experiences that take effect in a matter of minutes. Fresh and fun like a warm summer breeze, Fruit Punch Fusion delivers big sunny smiles all year long.

