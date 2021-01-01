About this product

10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag

Kanha Nano utilizes nanomolecular technology to create the first fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount that enters into your bloodstream. Our Galactic Grape gummies are juicy with a bite and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind. We’ve supercharged the nano tech in these gummies to be hard-hitting and send you into orbit in only 10-20 minutes.