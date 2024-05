10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



Who needs wine when Galactic Grape Indica gummies deliver the flavor of harvest-ready grapes with reserve-worthy indica oil and terpenes like myrcene, α-humulene and β-caryophyllene. Each soft and juicy gummy contains 10mg of THC and our exclusive NANO technology for faster takeoffs that send you into orbit in minutes. KANHA, the first to introduce fast-acting effects, remains the best with NANO gummies.

