10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag



Pair the refreshing citrus flavor of tangerine – a sweet fruit native to Southeast Asia yet named after the Moroccan port city of Tangiers – with the highest-quality sativa oil and aromatic terpenes. With 10mg of THC per gummy, Tangerine Twist delivers fast-acting effects and superior absorption thanks to our industry-leading NANO technology. That means it only takes minutes to go from great taste to amazing uplifting effects.

Show more