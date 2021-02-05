About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha Nano Vegan utilizes nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies that maintain our signature soft texture. With cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, it only takes 10-20 minutes on average to onset. Our Blood Orange Bliss gummies are juicy and sweet, and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind.
Kanha Nano Vegan utilizes nanomolecular technology with a vegan base to create delicious, fast-acting gummies that maintain our signature soft texture. With cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, it only takes 10-20 minutes on average to onset. Our Blood Orange Bliss gummies are juicy and sweet, and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KANHA
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us on Instagram: @kanhatreats
Follow us @Kanhatreats
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us on Instagram: @kanhatreats
Follow us @Kanhatreats
State License(s)
MP281417
C12-0000402-LIC
CDPH-1000268
36111143425969416428
404-00143
C12-0000057-LIC