This Vintage Afghani plus blackberry strain hits hard with an exhilarating strong body effect. A hashy taste and aroma paired with a shot of sweet berries answers the demand for a truly lifted relaxing experience.



KANHA Vapes deliver the perfect balance of delicious flavors that are always smooth and never overpowering. KANHA Vapes are precisely formulated with specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for a consistent, elevated experience and superior flavor in the highest quality hardware on the market.

read more