New KANHA Belts! Buckle Up with our New Sour Flavors!



2 Belts x 50mg THC = 100mg THC per bag | Microdosable 5 segments per belt x 10 mg THC per segment (CA/NV) or 10 segments per belt x 5mg THC per segment (MA)



Kanha Sour Cherry Limeade Belts are a great gummy that packs a sativa punch!



This gummy has a fruity and puckery sour taste, while the sativa terpenes induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind



KANHA Belts are for high-dose consumers, but are microdosable as well! At a stunning 50mg per piece, and with less sugar in every bite than our classic gummies, these belts are guaranteed to be one wild, and sour, ride!



KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.



TASTE THE BLISS!