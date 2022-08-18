About this product
New KANHA Belts! Buckle Up with our New Sour Flavors!
2 Belts x 50mg THC = 100mg THC per bag | Microdosable 5 segments per belt x 10 mg THC per segment (CA/NV) or 10 segments per belt x 5mg THC per segment (MA)
Kanha Sour Cherry Limeade Belts are a great gummy that packs a sativa punch!
This gummy has a fruity and puckery sour taste, while the sativa terpenes induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind
KANHA Belts are for high-dose consumers, but are microdosable as well! At a stunning 50mg per piece, and with less sugar in every bite than our classic gummies, these belts are guaranteed to be one wild, and sour, ride!
KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market.
TASTE THE BLISS!
About this brand
KANHA
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
Follow us on Instagram: @kanhatreats
Follow us @Kanhatreats
