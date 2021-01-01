Kanha Gummies
Kanha Cherry Sativa Gummies - 100mg
About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Cherry gummies are juicy sweet and made with sativa terpenes, which induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind.
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Cherry gummies are juicy sweet and made with sativa terpenes, which induce a stimulating and uplifting state of mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!