KANHA x Native Sun 1:1:1 Huckleberry Dream Gummies



100mg CBD x 100mg THC x 100mg CBN per bag



Introducing KANHA x Native Sun Huckleberry Dream, a premium cannabis gummy crafted for ultimate relaxation and restful nights. This expertly formulated gummy features a balanced 1:1:1 ratio of CBD, THC, and CBN, designed to help you unwind, ease tension, and drift off into dreamland. Infused with the natural, rich flavor of huckleberry, these gummies offer a delicious and calming experience, perfect for your evening wind-down. Created in collaboration with Native Sun, a renounced dispensary chain in Massachusetts, this unique blend combines the best of nature and science for effective results you can trust.

