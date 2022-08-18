About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag | micro-doseable 5mg segments in MA.
KANHA Nano is the original fast-acting gummies in the industry. We take our award-winning, great-tasting gummies and infuse them with cannabinoid particles smaller than a wavelength of light, which increases the speed and amount of THC that enters your bloodstream.
Our Passionfruit Paradise gummies are divinely sweet and made with indica terpenes, which will induce a calm and relaxed state of mind. And with 10mg of THC per gummy and an average of 5-15 minutes for onset, these are the perfect gummy for micro-dosing.
KANHA gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market!
About this brand
KANHA
KANHA is an award-winning, premium cannabis edibles brand carried by great dispensaries throughout California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Colorado, and Canada. We take pride in offering a selection of the industry's best-tasting gummies to meet the various needs and moments in your cannabis journey.
No matter what KANHA path you take, you can count on:
* Amazing flavors
* All-Natural, always
* Zero Pesticides
* Consistency from texture to experience
* Highest quality cannabis oils
“Kanha” reflects the way our founders and the company see cannabis and its role in connecting the world around us, serving as a metaphor that expresses how cannabis offers a better life and a stronger community through your own personal journey to happiness.
State License(s)
MP281417
C12-0000402-LIC
CDPH-1000268
36111143425969416428
404-00143
C12-0000057-LIC