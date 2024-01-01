About this product
Celebrate life's highs and lows with Kannabia Seed Company's Break-Up Cake, a unique marijuana strain born from the fusion of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This all-terrain seed boasts easy cultivation, producing abundant yields with an exquisite flavor profile.
Break-Up Cake, an indica-dominant strain, offers a mellow yet creatively stimulating effect. Indoors, it thrives with a 60-day flowering period, yielding at least 600 grams per square meter. Outdoors, it reaches two meters in height, rewarding growers with an impressive 800 grams per plant. This resilient plant flourishes in various environments, making it a versatile addition to any garden.
The flavor experience is a delightful blend of vanilla sponge or cheesecake, featuring a cherry topping, subtle sweetness, and an earthy undertone on a biscuit base. The strain's unique characteristics make it a memorable investment for cannabis enthusiasts, ensuring both ease of cultivation and a satisfying end product. Break-Up Cake – because even if it's time to part ways, it's best done sweetly and amicably
TYPE: Indica-dominant
Flavors: citric, fruity
Effects: balanced
Medical: Anxiety, pain, insomnia, PTSD
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 60 days
Height: 180 cm
Yield: 1.97 oz/ft or 21.16 oz/plant
About this brand
Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.
Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.
Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.
Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
