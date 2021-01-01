About this product

Have you ever imagined yourself surrounded by sakuras, the popular Japanese cherry blossom with exuberant flowers? This new limited Cherry Dream Edition from Kannabia, will give you that pleasant feeling...



This one is a precious plant, ideal for experts but also for rookie homegrowers. It grows easily and vigorously and responds well to apical pruning, increasing the plant performance.



When flowering, the plant gets completely covered by dark green buds, with reddish and black shades, just as ripe and sweet as cherries ready for picking...