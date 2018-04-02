Loading…
Kannabia Seeds

GINGER PUNCH AUTO

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

For connoisseurs looking for a hybrid with both a nice high and strong flavour, Ginger Punch Auto is a great choice. Ginger-Ale by Kannabia Seed Company is a great anytime smoke that lets the smoker stay functional.
Fast finishing, disease and pest resistant and a heavy yielding autoflower, Ginger Punch Auto is a popular choice for growers. This strain is bursting with terpenes so watch out for extra odour during flowering.

TYPE: Hybrid
Smell: Sweet
Flavors: : Sweet, strawberry, ginger, spicy, floral
Appearance: long oval flowers
Effects: Happy, relaxing
Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain

Ginger Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
