For connoisseurs looking for a hybrid with both a nice high and strong flavour, Ginger Punch Auto is a great choice. Ginger-Ale by Kannabia Seed Company is a great anytime smoke that lets the smoker stay functional.

Fast finishing, disease and pest resistant and a heavy yielding autoflower, Ginger Punch Auto is a popular choice for growers. This strain is bursting with terpenes so watch out for extra odour during flowering.



TYPE: Hybrid

Smell: Sweet

Flavors: : Sweet, strawberry, ginger, spicy, floral

Appearance: long oval flowers

Effects: Happy, relaxing

Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain