Kannabia Seeds
GINGER PUNCH AUTO
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
For connoisseurs looking for a hybrid with both a nice high and strong flavour, Ginger Punch Auto is a great choice. Ginger-Ale by Kannabia Seed Company is a great anytime smoke that lets the smoker stay functional.
Fast finishing, disease and pest resistant and a heavy yielding autoflower, Ginger Punch Auto is a popular choice for growers. This strain is bursting with terpenes so watch out for extra odour during flowering.
TYPE: Hybrid
Smell: Sweet
Flavors: : Sweet, strawberry, ginger, spicy, floral
Appearance: long oval flowers
Effects: Happy, relaxing
Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain
Ginger Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
