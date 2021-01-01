Kannabia Seeds
MIKROMACHINE AUTO
About this product
Mikromachine by Kannabia Seed Company boasts compact, dense, crystal covered buds with a strong sativa effect. This strain is highly psychoactive and produces feelings of creativity and focus.
Mikromachine is an easy to grow, medium sized plant that is mould, pest and disease resistant.
TYPE: Sativa dominant
Flavors: Floral, Earthy, Sweet
Appearance: compact, dense, crystal covered buds
Effects: Psychoactive, creative, focus
Medical. ADD, ADHD, pain, PTSD
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 65-70 days
Height: 50-80 cm
Yield: 400 g./m2 or 180 g./plant
