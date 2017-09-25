Speedy Boom Auto

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

This autoflowering marijuana strain has been one of the bestsellers at our seed bank for three years thanks to its yields, efficiency, and all the joy it delivers. Through its veins runs the blood of royalty combined with the naughty streak of the common people, bringing together the best of both worlds. Speedy Boom Auto, also known as Speedy Gonzales, is highly prized by growers who want a reliable and curious plant that gives off good vibes.

TYPE: Sativa dominant
Flavor: earthy
Effects: Euphoric, stimulating, psychoactive
Compete cycle: 63-70 days
Yield: 14.10oz/ft or 6.34oz/plant

About this strain

AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

About this brand

Kannabia Seed Company
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
