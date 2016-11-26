The Strawberry Haze Auto, originating 15 years ago from Arjan's original via Greenhouse Seeds, is gaining popularity among top growers. Kannabia Seed Company now offers an autoflowering alternative, assuring enthusiasts of its exceptional flavor and effects. While sativa-dominant, this autoflowering variant is more balanced than its photoperiod-dependent counterpart, growing tall with shiny trichomes on its green leaves and orange buds.



Adaptable to various environments, it's beginner-friendly, making it ideal for those seeking enlightening experiences. Indoor and outdoor cultivation is straightforward. With abundant branches, SCROG method optimization can yield up to 600 grams per square meter in approximately 80 days. Outdoors, it can reach 160 cm, producing up to 300 grams per plant by October, especially suitable for guerrilla growers.



Resilient to pests, humidity, and fungi, Strawberry Haze Auto is robust and forgiving for growers. The addition of citrussy lemon notes enhances its wild strawberry flavor, creating a unique and appetizing autumn fruit salad.



With 15% THC and moderate CBD levels, the strain surprises with its extraordinary uplifting sativa high. It induces laughter and imaginative thoughts, making it perfect for shared experiences in a vibrant strawberry field of diverse colors. A special, sweet flavor with citrussy undertones makes it appealing at any time, offering a unique and enjoyable autoflowering variety.



TYPE: sativa-dominant

Flavors: citric

Effects: stimulating

Complete cycle: 80 days

Height: 4.27 ft

Yield: 1.97 oz/ft or 10.58 oz/plant

Show more