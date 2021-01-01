Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kannastör®

Kannastör®

1.5" Kannastör® Easy Change Screen™ Stainless Steel - 60 Mesh

About this product

1.5" Kannastör® Easy Change Screen™ Stainless Steel - 60 Mesh

Kannastör's patent pending design allows you to easily change the sifting screen to both replace worn out screens, and or, to better suit your pollen preference with a variety of available mesh sizes. Experiment and see what works best for you!

30 day Warranty on all screens.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!