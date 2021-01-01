Kannastör®
2.2" Kannastör® 2pc Grinder in BLACK
About this product
2.2" Kannastör® 2pc Grinder in BLACK - These all metal 2 piece grinders feature Kannastör's® unique tooth design to create a superior, fluffy grind with fewer twists of your wrist. Compact and efficient, these have been a favorite of discerning smokers for years!
Dimensions - 1" (H) x 2.125" (D)
2.2" 2 piece grinder
Durable food grade aluminum construction
Knurled grips
Limited Lifetime Warranty
