Kannastör®
2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK
About this product
2.2" Kannastör® Storage Puck in BLACK -
Dimensions - .75" (H) x 2.125" (D)
Threaded lid for secure storage
Pairs to 2.2" Kannastör® grinders
Durable food grade aluminum construction
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Dimensions - .75" (H) x 2.125" (D)
Threaded lid for secure storage
Pairs to 2.2" Kannastör® grinders
Durable food grade aluminum construction
Limited Lifetime Warranty
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!