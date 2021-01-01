Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kannastör®

Kannastör®

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black

About this product

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black

The new GR8TR® v2 puck is now more sleek, pocketable and still is designed to interconnect with all 2.2 multi-chamber and GR8TR® grinders.

“GRIND AND GO”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!