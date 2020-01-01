Kanopli offers professional, discreet and compassionate medical marijuana delivery and consultations to patients in Billings and the surrounding areas. With a solid understanding of the science behind medical cannabis, Kanopli strives to bring whole plant medicine to Western Montana and aid their fellow citizens in improving their overall quality of life. Kanopli proudly offers between 20-25 medical marijuana products to their Billings patients, with a selection of ten flower strains and various edibles, tinctures, and topicals all created in-house. Kanopli is committed to having a strong variety of flower on their menu, starting new strains from seed each month. Kanopli’s flowers offer a noticeable excellence in both taste and potency, flushing their flowers for 7-10 days and growing indoors with all hydroponic and natural materials. Kanopli’s chefs are happy to craft custom edibles for their delivery patients with a 48 hours notice. Kanopli also offers a selection of vaping and smoking accessories for patients, teaching them how to use consumption tools as a part of their consultation services. They test all of their products in-house to confirm potency and cannabinoid profiles, and will proudly lab test their cannabis when Montana establishes medical marijuana testing facilities.