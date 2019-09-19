**CBD Powder That’s All Natural**

Our CBD crystal powder is made from non-GMO, pesticide-free, CO2 extracted whole plant hemp oil and contains zero THC.



Available in a convenient powdered, crystalline form, our CBD powder is easy to measure and dose out, making it ideal for adding as an ingredient to foods or drinking with your morning coffee.



Experience the difference that Kats Botanicals’ CBD crystal isolate can make in your daily wellness routine to help you feel better again.



With greater than 99% potency, our isolate is extracted and processed in a highly controlled environment using proprietary methods to achieve the best bioavailability.



Enjoy a pure form of CBD. There is no entourage effect and all other cannabinoids and terpenes are stripped during the extraction process.



**CBD Isolate from Organically Grown CBD**

Our CBD isolate contains all-natural, all-organic CBD extracted from whole plant hemp grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and GMO, pesticide, herbicide, and chemical free.



No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency CBD powder formula contains only the purest CBD oil sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are.



Our whole-plant approach means our CBD isolate products only contain only 99%+ CBD isolate and nothing else. It’s extracted from organic full spectrum CBD oil found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the industrial hemp plant.



We test and re-test every batch of our hemp-derived CBD products for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise.