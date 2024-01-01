We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Kaviar
Experience the Trifecta: Flower, Oil, Kief
11
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Other
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
13 products
Candy
Freez-Its | Chocolate Caramel Comet (100mg)
by Kaviar
5.0
(
1
)
Snack Foods
Muncheez Cinnamon Krunch
by Kaviar
Gummies
Muncheez Passion Fruit Juicy Fruit Gummies
by Kaviar
Snack Foods
Muncheez Cookie Krunch
by Kaviar
Snack Foods
Muncheez Cookies 'N Cream
by Kaviar
Candy
Freez-Its | Spacecream Sandwich (100mg)
by Kaviar
Candy
Freez-Its | Rainbow Rocks (100mg)
by Kaviar
Candy
Freez-Its | Cosmic Bursts (100mg)
by Kaviar
Gummies
Muncheez Peach Juicy Fruit Gummies
by Kaviar
Gummies
Muncheez Watermelon Juicy Fruit Gummies
by Kaviar
Snack Foods
Muncheez Fruity Krunch
by Kaviar
Snack Foods
Muncheez Cocoa Krunch
by Kaviar
Snack Foods
Muncheez Berries 'N Cream
by Kaviar
Home
Brands
Kaviar
Catalog
Edibles