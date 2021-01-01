About this product
Our Delta 8 gummies are an adult use favorite. 25mg Delta8 in each gummy. These award winning edibles come in either a 1000mg 40 piece bottle or a 500mg 20 piece bottle. 3rd party lab tested multiple times to ensure a Pure Clean and Trusted product. Delta8 is a psychoactive compound and be used responsibly. Suggested serving size is One gummy.
KC Hemp Co.
KC Hemp Co. was started in 2018 with the vision of bringing the purest and cleanest CBD products to our community. We strive to innovate and continue to develop game-changing CBD and delta 8 Tinctures, lotions, edibles and more. Coined "CBD's modern family" We have created products for everyone in the family from young to old. Our motto is "If we wouldn't give to to our kids we won't sell it to you" Our products are made with Organic ingredients and manufactured in a USDA certified organic facility ensuring the highest quality products. KC Hemp Co. has been nominated and awarded "Best CBD" in Kansas City numerous times and was voted best new business in Overland Park in 2018.
Taste the difference with high quality CBD and Delta8 from KC Hemp Co.
