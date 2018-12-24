The Revive Tincture is the perfect way to start your day, or great for a pre-workout boost. This 1:1 CBD, Delta8 tincture also has added Tropicana Cookies terpenes profile. Giving this powerful tincture a great taste, and sativa effects to uplift your day. It contains 600mg of CBD as well as Delta8 combing for 1200mg of cannabinoids in each bottle. We recommend starting with .25mL and slowly increasing until you reach desired effects. This product is psychoactive and should be used responsibly.