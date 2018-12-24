About this product
The Revive Tincture is the perfect way to start your day, or great for a pre-workout boost. This 1:1 CBD, Delta8 tincture also has added Tropicana Cookies terpenes profile. Giving this powerful tincture a great taste, and sativa effects to uplift your day. It contains 600mg of CBD as well as Delta8 combing for 1200mg of cannabinoids in each bottle. We recommend starting with .25mL and slowly increasing until you reach desired effects. This product is psychoactive and should be used responsibly.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
245 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
KC Hemp Co.
KC Hemp Co. was started in 2018 with the vision of bringing the purest and cleanest CBD products to our community. We strive to innovate and continue to develop game-changing CBD and delta 8 Tinctures, lotions, edibles and more. Coined "CBD's modern family" We have created products for everyone in the family from young to old. Our motto is "If we wouldn't give to to our kids we won't sell it to you" Our products are made with Organic ingredients and manufactured in a USDA certified organic facility ensuring the highest quality products. KC Hemp Co. has been nominated and awarded "Best CBD" in Kansas City numerous times and was voted best new business in Overland Park in 2018.
Taste the difference with high quality CBD and Delta8 from KC Hemp Co.
