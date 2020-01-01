 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Experienced Leadership In Modern Cannabis Recruitment

About KDSgreen

Since 2016, leading cannabis pioneers have retained KDSgreen to produce the critical, top-tier talent they need (from within and outside the industry) to build, accelerate and mainstream their organizations. Our Clients include multi-state, seed to sale corporations, independent cultivators, manufacturers, and dispensaries, as well as laboratories and ancillary technology, lighting and facility providers. “I would say that if you are in the Cannabis industry and you need to grow, KDSgreen is a true partner that understands the nuances of this industry. Working with them will save you time and money. Time – because they are fast and accurate. Money – because we are receiving a high-quality level of candidates, significantly reducing the chance of a mis-hire. This is a huge benefit for us.” - C.P, SVP, Human Resources