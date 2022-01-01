Keef Mocktail Fruit Punch is the perfect summer beverage. Bursting with the bold and delicious tastes of tropical fruits, this unique cannabis blend of Fruit Punch will be sure to “punch” back. This higher dosed product was specifically designed for recreational users with a higher THC tolerance and those who wish to consume with more flexibility. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like shot! The choice is yours.

Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.