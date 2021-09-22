About this product
High Octane is a nicely balanced hand-crafted, cannabis-infused Energy soda blended with various citrus fruits including lemon and lime. This Keef Energy beverage contains 100 mg of THC and approximately 90 mg of caffeine (nearly one cup of coffee) for anytime you are looking for both boost and balance.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
About this brand
Keef Brands
Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience.
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!
