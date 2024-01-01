Back in 2010, Boulder, Colorado-based Erik Knutson, with the help of family and friends, set his sights on creating a new way to experience the simple pleasure of enjoying a drink with friends: drinkable cannabis.



Inspired by the notion of combining the fun, social, celebratory experience of drinking with the magic and joy of cannabis, Erik mixed up an early batch of “Keef Cola” and placed a prototype in front of his beloved Grandma Dee. (Because if an 85-year-old woman who’s never smoked cannabis in her life loves it, then they might just be onto something.) Dee opened the bottle and took a sip. And then another. That day, Keef was born.



A decade later, Keef has grown from a small Colorado cannabis-infused beverage company to a much-awarded brand - developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis and CBD-infused products across seven US states. Keef products include multiple lines of popular beverage options, as well CO2-extracted oil for vape cartridges. Keef products are currently available at thousands of licensed dispensaries and delivery services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Canada.



With Erik and other founding members still leading the charge, Keef continues to be at the forefront of innovation around social cannabis product development and education.



Our Weed Soda Products:

Experience the perfect blend of soda’s familiar pleasure and the magic of cannabis with our Classic Soda line. Enjoy a refreshing and fun complement to the Arizona lifestyle, available in enticing flavors including Original Cola, Blue Razz, Bubba Kush Root Beer, Orange Kush, Purple Passion, and Mr. Puffer. Each can of Classic Soda is infused with 10 milligrams of THC, providing a convenient way to enjoy cannabis. Our refreshing Classic Soda weed drinks are infused with rotating hybrid strains, always caffeine-free and carefully formulated to elevate your cannabis experience.



Life H2O Cannabis Beverage:

Designed for the health-conscious consumer, Keef Life H2O is a low-calorie and low-sugar cannabinoid-infused water available in natural Blueberry Lemon flavor. Infused with Indica dominant CO2 oil, each bottle contains 100mg of THC with added CBN for a more relaxing effect. Life H2O bottles come with a resealable dosing cap, and our Blueberry Lemon is recommended for nighttime use.



Sparkling H2O:

Keef Sparkling H2O is available in Arizona in naturally flavored Mango and Blackberry Coconut. With no calories or sugar, Sparkling H2O is the go-to social cannabis beverage for people looking for a healthy alternative to alcoholic beverages or sugary weed sodas. Sparkling H2O is infused with 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD extracted from hybrid weed strains for a balanced, calming, and sociable effect.



THC Mocktails:

Keef Mocktails are designed for cannabis users with a higher THC tolerance or those who wish to consume THC edibles with more flexibility. Our Mocktail THC drink flavors in Arizona include Fruit Punch and Lemonade. Pour a shot over ice, mix it with your favorite non-infused beverage, or simply drink it out of the bottle–the choice is yours! Each Mocktails bottle is infused with 100mg of THC extracted from a rotating selection of premium hybrid weed strains.



Premium Cannabis Extracts:

Keef Brands infuses our beverages with CO2 oil extracted from a rotating variety of Arizona’s premium weed strains. Keef Brands THC soda and weed drinks provide a convenient, flexible, and fun alternative to the usual weed edibles. With a fast-acting formulation and a range of different potencies and cannabinoid and terpene blends, Keef’s infused beverages offer a consistent, reliable cannabis experience. Whether you’re looking for a high-potency option to enjoy with friends like our THC Mocktails, or you prefer a convenient and discrete microdose to alleviate symptoms, we have the right cannabis edible products for you. Try Keef Brands at your local dispensary today and see why we are quickly becoming a favorite in Arizona and beyond. Contact nearby dispensaries or visit their online menus to learn more about the specific Keef Brands infused beverages available at Arizona dispensaries near you.

Keef Brands THC sodas and beverages are available at a range of dispensaries throughout Arizona.

Keef Brands is committed to providing you with the educational resources and consistently dosed cannabis products to help you control your cannabis experience. Our convenient edible dosing solutions provide discrete and potent experiences. Explore our wide range of weed sodas and THC drinks today for a safe, enjoyable experience. Whether you are new to cannabis or looking for a more flexible way to consume your favorite plant, Keef Brands in Arizona has the right infused beverages for you.

Whether you prefer the familiar and comforting flavor of a classic cola or a tangy Lemonade, a THC microdose or a potent weed edible experience, Keef Brands has a variety of infused beverage products to suit your individual palate and preferences. Discover the best cannabis infused beverages in Arizona with Keef Brands. Enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and potency in our THC Soda and weed drinks, and experience the refreshing taste and uplifting effects for yourself today!

