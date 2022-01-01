About this product
Designed for the health-conscious consumer, Keef Life H2O has less than 50 calories in the entire bottle, under 5 calories per serving. The built-in, re-sealable, child-resistant, dosing cap allows for to easy and precise dosing. Add Keef Life H2O to your favorite (non-alcoholic) beverage as an enhancement, or enjoy it on its own as a stand-alone beverage!
Cranberry-Lime is infused with Sativa dominant strains for a more enhanced and functional effect.
About this brand
Keef Brands
Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience.
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!
