Designed for the health-conscious consumer, Keef Life H2O has less than 50 calories in the entire bottle, under 5 calories per serving. The built-in, re-sealable, child-resistant, dosing cap allows for to easy and precise dosing. Add Keef Life H2O to your favorite (non-alcoholic) beverage as an enhancement, or enjoy it on its own as a stand-alone beverage!

Cranberry-Lime is infused with Sativa dominant strains for a more enhanced and functional effect.

