Keef Brands
Keef Mocktail - Pineapple 100mg
About this product
Keef Mocktail Pineapple will give you the feeling of being in tropical paradise! This refreshing non-carbonated beverage contains 10 servings of 10mg THC per bottle for a total of 100mg THC. This higher dosed product was specifically designed for recreational users with a higher THC tolerance and those who wish to consume with more flexibility. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like shot! The choice is yours.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
