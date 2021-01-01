About this product

Keef Mocktail Pineapple will give you the feeling of being in tropical paradise! This refreshing non-carbonated beverage contains 10 servings of 10mg THC per bottle for a total of 100mg THC. This higher dosed product was specifically designed for recreational users with a higher THC tolerance and those who wish to consume with more flexibility. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like shot! The choice is yours.

Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.