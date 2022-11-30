Keef Mocktail Fruit Punch XTREME contains 500mg of THC. Bursting with the bold and delicious tastes of tropical fruits, this unique cannabis blend of Fruit Punch will be sure to “punch” back. This higher dosed product was specifically designed for Medical patients with higher tolerances. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like shot! The choice is yours.

Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.