CBD Muscle Salve 300mg - Relief & Recovery | KENJI
About this product
- 1.0 FL OZ
- Calming CBD Muscle Gel for Relief & Recovery
- Infused with Full Spectrum CBD: Experience the Entourage Effect
- Guaranteed CBD concentration
- Contains less than 0.3% THC
All Natural | Lab Tested | Made in USA | No Animal Testing
POWERFUL CBD MUSCLE SALVE DESIGNED FOR ATHLETES & WARRIORS
This powerful CBD MUSCLE SALVE is designed to support your muscles and joints before or after intense physical activities. Formulated to quickly absorb into your skin and deeply soothe the affected area with natural CBD.
UPDATE YOUR RECOVERY ROUTINE!
INGREDIENTS:
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flower Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic Calendula Flower Extract, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil
HOW TO USE:
Our CBD Muscle Salve can be used PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT. Simply apply it to the affected area liberally. For best results, use regularly.
How fast does CBD salve work? We recommend to wait for two to three hours to allow your body feel the effects. Increase the application amount as needed, after the time has passed.
STORAGE:
Store your CBD Muscle Salve in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.
WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:
The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.
About this brand
KENJI CBD | FREE SHIPPING | Organic - Vegan Friendly CBD
KENJI is a Lifestyle! It's about you. Your story, your journey.
Take ownership with us and balance your energy with premium grade CBD products.
NATURE IN MIND
Our roots start with fresh ingredients. We have taken the time to carefully select suppliers that adhere to our strict standards including health-conscious, sustainable practices as well as eco-responsible methods. With KENJI you can be sure that you receive products that had nature in mind. Our CBD grows on certified organic hemp farms in Colorado, where the plants get diligently cared for.
But that's not all. KENJI also partnered with OneTreePlanted to support the enviroment and drive the change. With every sale, we plant one tree on behalf of our community!
Enjoy CLEAN, FRESH, ORGANIC CBD with us!
