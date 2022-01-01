CBD Muscle Salve 300mg - Relief & Recovery | KENJI



- 1.0 FL OZ

- Calming CBD Muscle Gel for Relief & Recovery

- Infused with Full Spectrum CBD: Experience the Entourage Effect

- Guaranteed CBD concentration

- Contains less than 0.3% THC



All Natural | Lab Tested | Made in USA | No Animal Testing



POWERFUL CBD MUSCLE SALVE DESIGNED FOR ATHLETES & WARRIORS

This powerful CBD MUSCLE SALVE is designed to support your muscles and joints before or after intense physical activities. Formulated to quickly absorb into your skin and deeply soothe the affected area with natural CBD.



UPDATE YOUR RECOVERY ROUTINE!



INGREDIENTS:

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flower Oil, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Organic Calendula Flower Extract, Organic Olive Fruit Oil, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil



HOW TO USE:

Our CBD Muscle Salve can be used PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT. Simply apply it to the affected area liberally. For best results, use regularly.

How fast does CBD salve work? We recommend to wait for two to three hours to allow your body feel the effects. Increase the application amount as needed, after the time has passed.



STORAGE:

Store your CBD Muscle Salve in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.



WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:

The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.