- 30 Softgel Capsules per bottle

- Full Spectrum Extract: Experience the Entourage Effect

- Discreet & Travel Friendly CBD Pills

- Guaranteed CBD concentration

- Contains less than 0.3% THC (non-psychoactive)



Lab Tested | Vegan Friendly | Gluten Free | Made in USA | All Natural



EXPERIENCE CBD IN THE MOST EFFECTIVE FORM

The discreet and travel friendly way to take CBD! CBD Softgel Capsules are the perfect alternative for people who don't like the natural taste of traditional CBD Oil. No worries, you won't have to sacrifice any of the benefits. Each of our Gel Capsules contain a potent and precise 30mg of our premium-blend full spectrum CBD hemp extract.



Made with organically grown hemp from Colorado, our vegan friendly CBD Oil Capsules contain high concentrations of cannabinoids and terpenes to create a more efficient "entourage effect" and multiply the potential benefits. CBD Pills are the easiest way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.



INGREDIENTS:

Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hydroxypropyl Starch (Cassava Root based Tapioca Gelatin), Vegetable Glycerin, Distilled Water



HOW TO USE:

KENJI CBD Capsules are made with the same premium CBD Oil that we offer with our tinctures. We`ve done the hard part for you and pre measured a precise dose of 30mg CBD per capsule.



Simply take 1 serving = 1 Softgel orally with a glass of water. Adjust serving if necessary, individual results may vary. It is recommended to wait two to three hours before increasing the dosage. Consistency is the key. For best results, take your hemp CBD Pills daily and stick to your routine.



You may ask yourself “How much CBD should I take?”. The answer is CBD dosage comes down to your individual preference. If you are new to CBD, we recommend to start low and slowly increase to a dose that feels comfortable. For individual dosage recommendations consult with your doctor to determine a dosage that works best for your health needs.



STORAGE:

Store your CBD Softgel Capsules in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.



SERVING SIZES:

Each bottle of our hemp-derived CBD Softgels contain 30 pre measured Gel Capsules with a total CBD content of 900mg.



Amount per serving:

1 Softgel Capsule = 30mg CBD



WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:

The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.