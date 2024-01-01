Ketum’s premium crystal extracts is a hyper potent condensed form of kratom. Our crystal Kratom extract has 10 times the equivalent amount of mitragynine and 7-hydroxy-mitragynine as an equal amount of kratom leaf powder.
The Mitragyna extracts are popular with some users to take on their own or to enhance your kratom powder or stem and vein powder. The highly professional team made our solvent-based kratom extracts by using lab-grade equipment in safe and sanitary facilities.
Not to be confused with crude resin extracts, our speciosa crystal extracts are powerful and should be used sparingly and in recommended dosages. Remember with potent concentrates; less is more!
Crystalline extracts tend to be some of the most potent kratoms concentrates available. Make sure to start small. If you’re not a regular kratom user or new to herbs and extracts in general, consider using a few grains only to begin with.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.