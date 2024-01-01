Delta-10 is a form of THC, and as you might well know by now, there is more than one kind of it, alongside Delta-8 and Delta-9. THC is part of a group of over 100 compounds known as cannabinoids, and they can all be found naturally occurring in hemp, though at varying levels.



That being said, Delta-10 is typically found in fairly low amounts, as with all other forms of THC. However, manufacturers are able to synthesize Delta-10 from hemp through a process known as isomerization, which involves controlling the compounds and how they evolve. The result: a compound with the power to create an invigorating, legal high.



Ketum have teamed up to combine the best of the best when it comes to delta products. These fantastic Delta 10 mixed gummies can produce a long lasting head and body buzz, while still being able to function. It’s recommended to try half a gummy at a time to find your tolerance.

