Ketum Delta 8 THC gummies are crafted with delicious fruity flavors compacted into small gummy shapes and made from high-quality hemp. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC as well as CBC and CBN for maximum effectiveness. These gummies provide a delightful light and fruity flavor for a complete trifecta of flavors.
Each dose delivers a powerful head and body feel that will keep you feeling relaxed. Delta-8 THC gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. Each gummy provides a sense of calm for proper focus, managing stress, enhancing exercise and overall daily wellness.
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.