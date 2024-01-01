The Ketum Delta 8 THC Crispy Treats contain 100mg of Delta-8 and are absolutely delicious! These marshmallow crispy treats are baked fresh and then vacuum sealed for fresh delivery of a potent, one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation. These tasty treats are made with flavorless Delta-8-THC derived from US grown hemp!



What is Delta-8-THC?



Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).

