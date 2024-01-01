The Ketum Delta 8 THC Crispy Treats contain 100mg of Delta-8 and are absolutely delicious! These marshmallow crispy treats are baked fresh and then vacuum sealed for fresh delivery of a potent, one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation. These tasty treats are made with flavorless Delta-8-THC derived from US grown hemp!
What is Delta-8-THC?
Delta-8-THC is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, but unlike CBD, Delta-8-THC can have psychoactive effects, similar to Delta-9-THC (which is what is found in marijuana).
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.