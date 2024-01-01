These new 80% extract tablets are known for their power. Coming from 80% extract these Kratom tablets are some of the most powerful and potent tablets you can get from a dose of Kratom. If you’re a long time Kratom user and looking for an upgrade then give the Ketum 80% a try.
These tablets pack a potent punch to deliver an energetic and motivational feel perfectly paired with a calming body sensation. They’re packed with just 80% pure Kratom extract. No other artificial filler, additive or contaminants are involved.
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.